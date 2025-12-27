Gold price jumps Rs 2,300 per tola in local market

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 2,300 per tola and was sold at Rs 475,662 on Saturday as compared to Rs 473,362 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 1,972 to Rs407,803 from Rs 405,831, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs1,808 to Rs 373,833 from Rs 372,025.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also witnessed a sharp increase as 24-karat silver per tola surged by Rs462 to Rs8,407, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver climbed by Rs 396 to Rs7,207.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $23 to $4,533, while silver prices rose by $4.62 to $79.32, the Association added.