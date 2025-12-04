Gold price drops by Rs1,700 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Gold prices of per tola 24-karat gold on Thursday dropped by Rs1,700 per tola to Rs441,462, compared to Rs.443,162, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,457 to Rs378,482, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold were priced at Rs346,954 after a decrease of Rs1,336.

In the international market, gold slipped by $17, settling at $4,191 per ounce.

Similarly, the price of 24-karat silver per tola decreased by Rs85 to Rs6,000, while the rate for 10 grams dipped by Rs72 to Rs5,144. International silver also fell by $0.85 to $57.28 per ounce.