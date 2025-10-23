Gold price dips by Rs3,500 to Rs433,862 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,500 on Thursday and was sold at Rs433,862 compared to Rs437,362 on the last trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs371,966 from Rs374,967, while that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs2,751 to Rs340,981 from Rs343,732, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of gold in the international market also declined by $35 to $4,115 against $4,150 on the previous day.

However, the rates of silver remained unchanged as per tola 24 karat silver was sold at Rs5,110 and 10 grams of silver at Rs4,381, while the international silver rate stood steady at $49.26, the association reported.