Gold price declines by Rs10,600 to Rs446,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs10,600 and was sold at Rs446,300 on Saturday compared to Rs456,900 on the last trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs9,088 to Rs382,630 against Rs391,718, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also dipped by Rs.8,331 to Rs350,756 from Rs359,087, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

In the international market, gold prices also decreased by $106, falling to $4,252 against $4,358 on the prior day.

Similarly, the price of per tola 24 karat silver went down by Rs 231 to Rs 5,273 from Rs 5,504, while 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs 198 to Rs 4,520 from Rs 4,718.

International silver prices also dipped by $2.31 to $51.86 per ounce, the association reported.