Gold hits fresh peak at Rs 440,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The price of per tola 24 karat gold hit another record high on Wednesday, increasing by Rs 5,800 to Rs 440,900, up from Rs 435,100 on previous trading day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 4,972 to Rs 378,000 from the previous day’s Rs 373,028, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 346,512 from Rs 341,954, registering an increase of Rs 4,558.

In the international market, gold prices also edged higher by $58, reaching $4,198 compared to the prior day’s $4,140.

Likewise, the price of per tola silver rose by Rs 90 to Rs 5,337, while the rate of 10 grams silver increased by Rs 77, closing at Rs 4,575.

International silver prices also advanced by $0.90, settling at $52.50 per ounce, the association reported.