Gold falls by Rs 2,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 2,800 and was sold at Rs 537,162 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 539,962 the previous trading day, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,401 to Rs 460,529 from Rs 462,930 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs 2,201 to Rs 422,166 from Rs 424,367.

The rates of per tola silver declined by Rs194 to Rs 8,810 whereas that of ten grams silver decreased by Rs166 to Rs 7,553.

In the international market, the price of gold decreased by US $ 28 to US $ 5,144 whereas that of silver went down by US $ 1.94 to US $ 83.26, according to the association.