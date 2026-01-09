Gilgit Development Authority delegation visits FDA

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 09 (APP):A three-member team of officers from Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) visited FDA Complex and attended a briefing session.

GDA Director General Izharullah led the delegation which comprised of Chief Engineer Arif Hussain and Assistant Director Coordination Muhammad Mustafa.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry welcomed the visiting team and briefed them about FDA’s organizational structure, jurisdiction, legal framework, functions, urban development matters, revenue sources, and strategies for implementing various developmental policies.

Director IT FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, PSO Shabbir Sajid Gujjar and other officials were present on the occasion.

During session, FDA DG shared his experiences and administrative insights regarding FDA’s operations, noting that several measures are being taken to increase revenue while utilizing digital technology to ensure rapid service delivery.

He further highlighted key aspects of the Peri-Urban Structure Plan, building control regulations, the approval process for housing schemes, and future urban development planning and emphasized that FDA City is a mega housing project equipped with all modern amenities.

He specifically mentioned the state-of-the-art sports complex established within FDA City, which offers world-class indoor gaming facilities and is managed by a committee headed by the Commissioner of Faisalabad.

While discussing city-wide master planning, he also touched upon the difficulties and challenges faced in developmental and administrative affairs.

Director General GDA Izharullah thanked the DG FDA for his excellent hospitality and shared insights into certain aspects of Gilgit’s master planning, stating that the visit provided a valuable opportunity to learn from the FDA’s development strategies, administrative framework and legal implementation policies.

Later, DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary presented a commemorative shield to Director General GDA Izharullah.