Gems, jewelery exhibition kicks off to boost local industry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):A two-day gems and Jewelery exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing gemstone treasure and finely crafted jewellery aimed at boosting local production and promoting exports.

The event was organized by Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) has officially been inaugurated by the Honorable Provincial Minister Government of Sindh Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, said a news release.

Provincial Minister highlighted that this exhibition would provide a lucrative platform to the local exhibitors to showcase varieties of gems and jewellery products including loose precious, semi-precious gemstones, mineral specimens and fine jewellery (gold, white gold, silver) and gems studded jewellery.

He urged the diplomats, foreigners, dignitaries and other participants to capitalize on this exhibition as it will be an excellent window of opportunities for buyers and sellers and will provide an enabling environment for the gems and jewellery traders, exporters and importers to establish linkages with each other.

The Chief Executive Officer PGJDC Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry highlighted the true gems and jewellery potential of the country and explained that the objective behind this Exhibition is to develop an understanding between the Pakistani Gems & Jewellery Sector and the Business Community so that B2B linkages could be strengthened.

He expressed confidence that the Exhibition would play a vital role in enhancing the business growth.

He further submitted that organization of this exhibition is among the key steps which the company is taking towards revival of its initiatives and shows the commitment of the Government towards development of this industry in Pakistan.

He also shed light upon the steps being undertaken by the government for facilitating trade and exports of this sector.

He explained that the government has constituted a committee to review the SRO 760(I)/2013 so that its impediments could be removed before its reinstatements.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by

Government functionaries, diplomats including consul generals from countries including Thailand, SriLanka, UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Bangladesh and representatives from chambers of commerce, gems and jewellery associations and renowned businessmen including ARY Jewellers, Motiwala Jewelletrs, Hilton Jewellers, Hameed Jewellers, Arabian Jewellers, N. M Chhotani Jewellers, Golden Arts.

During the event renowned Gems and Jewellery traders and exporters are displaying their gemstone treasures and finely crafted jewellery in front of discerning targeted audiences. These include New Era Jewellers, Heritage Jewellers, Bilal’s (The Diamond Store), Syed Jewellers, The Emerald Royale.Co, Hussain Sons Jewellery (Tariq Road), Nadia Chhotani Designer Jewellery, Haroon Jewellers, Rozari and Galaxy Gemological Institute.

The participants of the Event highlighted that this exhibition is a positive step taken by MoIP and PGJDC for development of this sector and enhancing gems and jewellery exports and will act as a platform for the gems and jewellery sector of Pakistan to have interaction with each other and enter into long and short term business deals with each other.

They further submitted that this Exhibition will certainly help exploiting the true potential of Gems and Jewellery Sector of Pakistan.