GDP growth to exceed 5% mark in FY22: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Owing to robust growth of the country’s large scale manufacturing, agriculture and exports, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Sunday expressed the hope that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth would exceed 5% mark against the set target of 4.8% for the fiscal year 2021-22.



“The welcome news is that the LSM has grown by 8.2% in January against same month of last year and 4.2% against December 2021,” he said while addressing a press conference here.



He said the LSM growth slowed down in August, September 2021 however the good news was that it had come again on high growth.



“Our economic growth momentum has picked up again as our all agriculture crops are growing at 6 to 12 percent, and exports and services sectors are also growing at high pace.”



Mr. Tarin said no doubt there were some headwinds such as inflation but the growth was sustainable and robust.



He said to curtail inflation and pass on minimum impact of international inflation pressure to the masses, the government had taken several measures including significant relief in prices of petroleum products and electricity.



The minister highlighted that due to such measures, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based weekly inflation had reduced by 1.15 percent in a single week.

With respect to the a recent world happiness index issued by a United Nation’s body, the minister said Pakistan’s happiness index had improved by 7 points in one year however that of India had declined by three points.



He said the elements on which the index was based included perception of corruption, social support, freedom to make choices, GDP per capita, life expectancy, and generosity.



In Aisa, he said Pakistan was among the top 15 happiest countries.