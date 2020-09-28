GDA all set to achieve Rs 0.45 bn revenue target for 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Galliyat Development Authority (GDA), a vital tourism institution of Galliayat is all set to meet the revenue target of Rs 0.45 billion set for year 2020-21.

“In order to achieve this revenue target of Rs 0.45 billion, we will outsource and lease different GDA properties, rest houses, hotels, parks, markets, food streets and huts owned by the institution”, Director General, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib told APP here on Monday.

Director General, GDA said that in 2019-20, the GDA could not achieve the set target of Rs 400 million as it managed revenue of Rs 360 million because of the challenging situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to question on ‘Thandyani Galliyet, Tourism Economic Zones (ITZs), he said that Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) was committed to introduce the model of Integrated Tourism Zone (ITZ) in ‘Thandiani Galliyat’ with modern one window operation facility to integrate all services at one place for attracting more tourism in the region.

The ITZs was new concept of modern tourism, which was followed by provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for launching modern idea of one window operation and one stop, he said.

He briefed that the provincial tourism department of KPK has acquired the 642 acre land bought from GDA on worth Rs 70 million to establish this centre of tourism from this attractive place for tourism.

Raza Habib said that ‘Thandyani Galliyet, the ITZ, would consist of state of the art hotels, shopping plazas, malls, parks, markets and other places for other commercial activities to provide world class modern faculties to the tourist in the region.

The senior official of GDA, show his optimism that the ITZ would be completed in coming 2 and half years and also start its operation for any commercial and tourism activity in Galliyyat.

He said that allied connectivity road link of 7.5 km would also be built, to provide connectivity for this ITZ with major city of Abbottabad and road infrastructural project of great importance to be completed in next 20 months.

To a question regarding the upcoming mega projects under GDA he said, “We want to establish four star hotels in Nathiagali and bidding in this regard would start in coming month to ensure transparency in this project.

While replying to another question, he said that GDA has plan to initiate two tourism facilities project in main Bakote region, one would children park and the other water sport facility to provide the local and the tourists to attract the tourism in this region.

He said idea of Adventure Theme Parks in Ayubia and Food Street in Nathiagali was also in pipe line and would start in coming years to provide facilities to the tourist according to the modern trends.

Raza Habib reiterated that GDA have finalized the plan to establish state of the art Australian designed ‘chair lift ‘ ,which would be part of revival and modernization of this project in larger public interest.

He said that in this regards , “We announced bidding to rebuild and establish Ayubia Chair lift on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis to hire the companies who would have financial capacity of Rs 700 million and also have technical capacity to start its operation.”

“We want to award this project on BOT basis for next 40 years” he said.

He added that in second phase the current infrastructure of Ayubia Chair lift would be expanded more as Dungagalli and GDA will enhance new link from Ayubia to Dungagalli for providing recreational activities to the tourist.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already approved the USD $ 150 Million for different projects of connectivity in Galliyat region including Nathiagali Bakote road, Kalabag Havalian and Shaglagali to Monal Islamabad road for enhancing the connectivity to promote tourism in the region.

He said the 24 km Nathiagali Bakote road would require up to Rs 336 million, which would be provided by ADB and informed that feasibility report of this project been prepared.