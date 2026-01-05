‘GB emerges as Northern Gateway under CPEC’

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 05 (APP):Growing strategic and economic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become a catalyst for inclusive growth, regional connectivity and sustainable development in Pakistan’s northern areas.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain stated this in a think-tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday.

He added that CPEC has positioned Gilgit-Baltistan as Pakistan’s northern gateway, opening new avenues for trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people connectivity. He noted that improved infrastructure, road networks, and logistics under CPEC are creating employment opportunities, reducing regional disparities, and integrating GB more closely with national and regional markets including Central Asia and Western China.

The PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh said that Gilgit-Baltistan holds immense strategic and economic value within the CPEC framework. PCJCCI strongly believes that the true success of CPEC lies in ensuring that its benefits reach local communities, remote valleys, and small businesses, enabling inclusive and sustainable development. He emphasized that enhanced connectivity through CPEC will significantly boost cross-border trade, tourism flows, and cultural exchange between Pakistan and China. He suggested that innovative solutions including improved regional air connectivity and affordable aviation services could play a vital role in linking remote areas with major cities and international tourism circuits. According to him, sustainable tourism development would not only generate income and employment for local communities but also promote Pakistan’s soft image globally.

The joint Chamber’s Vice President Zafar Iqbal highlighted that Gilgit-Baltistan’s vast hydropower potential and natural resources offer significant opportunities for Pakistan China cooperation in renewable energy and green development. He stressed that joint ventures in hydropower, solar and other clean energy projects could help meet Pakistan’s growing energy needs while promoting environmentally responsible growth in the region. He added that tourism remains a high-potential sector for GB, given its scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, and strategic location.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, reaffirmed PCJCCI’s commitment to acting as a bridge between Pakistani and Chinese businesses, investors, and institutions, with a special focus on Gilgit-Baltistan.