‘Garlic cultivation can cut import bill up to USD 52m’

LAHORE, Jan 04 (APP):Pakistan can save USD 52 million(Rs 14.5 billion) spent on the import of garlic from China in 2024 by cultivating the same in Sahiwal division.

Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional committee on food, Shahid Imran, stated this in a meeting with a delegation of progressive farmers led by Ch. Nazir Ahmad Arain, here Sunday.

The Convener suggested government to select a few union councils (UCs) in the Sahiwal division — an area well known for potato cultivation and equally suitable for garlic — and extend interest-free loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000 per acre (varying from year to year) to farmers for procuring high-quality seed and agricultural inputs because the high upfront cost for seeds remains the largest barrier to go for garlic cultivation.

He said, China is the world’s largest garlic producer and exporter, with over 20 million tonnes of production and yields nearly two and a half times higher than Pakistan’s average, some of these trained graduates (in garlic farming) could be deployed in the selected UCs for the first two to three years.

Shahid Imran said, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need to be set up in targeted UCs for garlic value-addition products such as garlic powder, paste, flakes, and oil require relatively low-capital plants, which can largely meet their energy needs through cost-effective solar-powered systems. This intervention will not only boost the marketability of garlic but also create opportunities for value-added exports, he added.