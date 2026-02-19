Garaj supports launch, Pakistan’s first fully Islamic Digital Retail Bank, on Local Cloud Infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Garaj, the cloud and cybersecurity solutions platform from JazzWorld, has successfully enabled the launch of Raqami Islamic Digital Bank, Pakistan’s first fully Islamic digital retail bank to operate entirely on domestic cloud infrastructure.

This milestone reflects Garaj’s capability to host mission-critical financial systems while reinforcing Raqami Islamic Digital Bank’s ambition to redefine digital banking in Pakistan.

Designed as a cloud-native institution, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank has deployed its complete technology stack – including core banking, digital channels, and fully operational Production (PR) and Disaster Recovery (DR) environments – on Garaj’s enterprise-grade cloud platform. By adopting a fully hosted model at inception, Raqami has eliminated legacy constraints and established a scalable, performance-driven foundation designed for sustained digital growth.

Speaking at the occasion, Shahzad Rasheed, President Enterprise Solutions, JazzWorld, stated, “As a fully Islamic digital bank, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank, requires a cloud environment capable of supporting regulated banking operations, and our partnership with them highlights our commitment towards building a digital foundation that Pakistan can rely on – one that is secure, resilient, and designed for national scale.”

Umair Aijaz, CEO at Raqami Islamic Digital Bank, added, “As Pakistan’s first fully Islamic digital retail bank, our foundation had to be secure, scalable, and future-ready from inception. Partnering with Garaj enabled us to deploy our complete technology stack on a trusted domestic cloud platform. This positions us to accelerate innovation while maintaining rigorous standards of security, reliability, and regulatory alignment.”

Raqami Islamic Digital Bank will run on Garaj’s Tier III–certified infrastructure, with built-in redundancy to ensure high availability for regulated financial workloads. The platform further includes core security controls such as monitoring, access governance, and threat detection, to support secure operations and long-term scalability.

This milestone establishes a new standard for cloud-hosted financial services in Pakistan and strengthens Garaj’s role in deploying a business continuity-enabled service that powers Raqami’s rise as a next-generation digital bank.