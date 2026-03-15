GAK healthCare hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Sweet Home Children; announces scholarships, medical support

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):GAK Healthcare International, in collaboration with its constituent institutions Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) and Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), hosted a special iftar dinner in honor of the children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the fields of healthcare, education, welfare, business, and public life,said a release issued here on Sunday.

Among those present were Chairman GAK HealthCare Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Group CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, Vice Chancellor of City University Islamabad Maj. Gen. (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Executive Director GAK Dr. Khurshid Ahmad, Director of ANTH Dr. Areej Neyazi, principals of all constituent colleges, heads of various departments, faculty members, physicians, staff, and students.

The chief guest of the event was Pakistan Sweet Home CEO Zamurrad Khan, who attended along with members of the organization’s administration, staff, and hundreds of children. The presence of the children created a warm and hopeful atmosphere at the event.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and a naat in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented by children of Pakistan Sweet Home. The children later delivered speeches, while a documentary highlighting the journey of Pakistan Sweet Home was also screened.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Niazi appreciated the services of Zamurrad Khan and acknowledged the role played by Pakistan Sweet Home. He said that the core mission of GAK HealthCare is to provide quality healthcare and education to all segments of society. He announced that scholarships will be awarded to high-performing students to pursue their education at GAK HealthCare’s academic institutions. He further stated that the institution will provide medical facilities, preventive healthcare initiatives, awareness programs, and mentorship opportunities for these children.

Chairman Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi also appreciated the services of Zamurrad Khan and his team, stating that institutions like Pakistan Sweet Home represent a beacon of hope for society. He expressed his commitment to continuing collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Home in the fields of education, healthcare, and social development.

Zamurrad Khan thanked the leadership of GAK HealthCare and the institution for inviting the children with such warmth and respect. He shared that Pakistan Sweet Home began its journey in 2009 with only a few children and has since grown into a well-organized institution working for the education, training, and brighter future of hundreds of children.

At the call for Maghrib prayer, the children and guests broke their fast together.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communication GAK HealthCare, said that under the leadership of Group CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, the institution is also viewing social responsibility through the lens of impact investment. According to him, when institutions invest in education, healthcare, and human potential, the results are reflected in stronger communities and capable professionals, while supporting institutions like Pakistan Sweet Home is, in fact, an investment in Pakistan’s future.

The iftar dinner brought together individuals from different walks of life and highlighted a shared commitment to cooperation and social responsibility.