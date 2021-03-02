ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):The federal government has transferred funds of Rs822,089.4 billion to provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and other law statues during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2020-21).

Out of these transfers up to November 17, 2020, an amount of Rs774,615.7 billion has been transferred from divisible pool, Rs42,588.3 billion as straight transfers and Rs4,885.4 billion as grants-in-aid, official sources said.

An amount of Rs384,602.9 billion has been transferred to Punjab, Rs213,288.1 billion to Sindh, Rs130,410 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs72,788.5 billion to Baluchistan, official data revealed.

The break up figures show that the Punjab province received Rs382,988.6 billion from divisible pool and Rs1,614.2 billion from straight transfers whereas Sindh province received Rs181,723.4 billion from divisible pool, Rs26,679.3 billion from straight transfers and Rs4,885.4 billion as straight transfers.

Likewise, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Rs121,223.2 billion from divisible pool and Rs9,186.8 billion from straight transfers whereas Baluchistan received Rs88,680.4 billion from divisible pool and Rs5,108.1 billion from straight transfers.

Meanwhile during the last fiscal year (2019-20), the federal government transferred Rs2,514.3 billion to provinces, out of which Rs1193.1 were transferred to Punjab province, Rs629.9 billion to Sindh, Rs399.8 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs191.4 billion to Baluchistan.

Out of these transfers, Rs2404.5 billion have been transferred from divisible pool, Rs93.9 as straight transfers and Rs15.9 billion as grants-in-aid.

Earlier, during the fiscal year 2018-19, the federal government transferred an amount of Rs2,411.8 billion to provinces, out of which Rs1,167.4 billion have been transferred to Punjab province, Rs613.7 billion to Sindh, Rs393 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs237.6 billion to Baluchistan.

Out of these transfers, Rs2,302.6 billion have been transferred from divisible pool, Rs95.1 billion from straight transfers and Rs14 billion as grants-in-aid.

/395/