ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Fruits exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 1.15 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Fruits worth US $ 393,216 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 388,733 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Vegetables increased by 1.51 per cent, worth US $ 277,507 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 273,383 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Spices increased by 4.40 per cent, worth US $ 77,111 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 73,793 thousand of same period of last year.

ALSO READ  A teenager dragging out of order motorcycle trolley loaded with fruits from Korangi road in Provincial Capital

During the period under view, the exports of All other Food items increased by 8.61 per cent, worth US $ 475,893 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 438,157 thousand of same period of last year.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR