Freight train service from Azakhel to Istanbul begins

PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan on Wednesday inaugurated freight train service from Azakhel Dry Port to Istanbul.

While inaugurating the freight train service along with Member National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Nawabzada Salahuddin, notable traders and higher authorities of Pakistan Railways, the SACM said provincial government was taking serious steps for the promotion of trade and industries.



He said that the ample proof of these efforts was the departure of a freight train from Azakhel Dry Port to Istanbul. The second cargo for Istanbul has left with the cooperation of private enterprise Haroon Brothers.



It is worth mentioning that with the cooperation of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Haroon Brothers cargo train service from Azakhel Dry Port to Istanbul (Turkey) has been initiated.



On this occasion, the SACM launched cargo train service between Azakhel Dry Port and Istanbul through Iran.



The CM aide thanked the employees of Haroon Brothers and Pakistan Railways and said that this service will help provide easy access to the products produced in KP to the international market.



He said that the second cargo train will take over 550 tons of goods from Azakhel Dry Port to Istanbul via Tehran. The train will reach Istanbul within 12 to 15 days, as compared to the 45 days long journey by sea route.