FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold “Round Table Discussion” on the Packaging Sector: Challenges and Opportunities” here at its Regional Office on January 17, (Wednesday).

The FPCCI spokesman told media here Monday that the packaging sector’s “industry status” and issues will be discussed. All the stakeholders of the packaging sectors will attend the discussion. There will be five sessions in the Round Table Discussion. The first session will be introductory in which FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz, Managing Director and CEO of Packages Limited, Syed Hyder Ali, Director & CEO of Century Paper & Board Mills Limited, Aftab Ahmed, CEO of Roshan Packages Limited, Tayyab Aijaz Qureshi and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt will address. Round Table Discussion 2nd session on Flexible Packaging, 3rd Session on Printing and Graphics (Cardboard Paper), 4th Session on Corrugated Packaging, and 5th session will be closing session.