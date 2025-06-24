FPCCI, SECP join forces for economic growth in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) jointly organized an awareness seminar titled “Unlocking Economic Growth through Corporatization” at the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore. The seminar aimed to promote corporatization, enhance regulatory compliance, and improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Key speakers, including Mr. Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza, Commissioner of the Licensing and Registration Division, SECP, and Mr. Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, Commissioner, SECP, delivered comprehensive briefings on SECP’s efforts to strengthen corporatization and support business growth.

Mr. Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi emphasized the pivotal role of insurance in fostering financial inclusion, particularly for women. He highlighted the impact of initiatives such as BISP micro-insurance and digital micro-policies, which currently safeguard millions. He urged the business community to integrate insurance into their operations to enhance resilience and empower their enterprises.

The seminar provided a valuable platform for discussion and knowledge-sharing among prominent members of the business community, consultants, and representatives from various chambers of commerce.

Mr. Shahzad Afzal, Registrar of Companies, presented an in-depth overview of the benefits of incorporation, underscoring its significance in economic development.

The FPCCI representatives, including Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, and Mr. S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief FPCCI, commended SECP’s initiatives to improve Pakistan’s business climate. Interactive sessions allowed participants to engage with speakers and seek clarifications on corporatization and regulatory compliance.

The seminar concluded with FPCCI presenting souvenirs to the Commissioners and the Registrar of Companies as a token of appreciation for their contributions.

The event received widespread acclaim from participants, who lauded the collaborative efforts of FPCCI and SECP in promoting economic growth and development in Pakistan.

This initiative underscores both organizations’ commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and supporting the corporate sector’s growth in the country.