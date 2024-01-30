FPCCI, RUDA to hold ‘Investment Re-imagined’ session on Feb 1

FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1
LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are going to organize a session on “Investment Re-imagined”  here at FPCCI Regional Office  February 01, 2024 (Thursday).
Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Zaki Aijaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA Imran Amin, Vice President FPCCI Qurrat-ul-Ain, and COO (Chief Operating Officer) RUDA Mansoor Janjua will address the session. Executive Committee members of FPCCI, representatives of trade bodies,  land developers, and other stakeholders will attended it. This event provides an excellent platform to showcase unique and lucrative investment propositions, particularly in the healthcare, education, and social service sectors.
This occasion is significant for innovative thinkers to exchange their viewpoints on how public and private sectors should interact to create an ideal environment for investment opportunities.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services