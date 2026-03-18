FPCCI concerns over imposition of additional charges by GHAs

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday expressed concern over the unilateral imposition of additional charges on export cargo by Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs).

FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz stated here that Gerry’s Dnata and Raas (AMI) Air Menzies International have imposed an extra fee of PKR 25 to 50 per kilogram on export cargo. This has resulted in an estimated financial burden of approximately PKR 40 million per day, PKR 280 million per week, and PKR 1.2 billion per month.

He clarified that previously, these GHAs used to recover such additional charges directly through airlines, and exporters were not charged separately. However, they are now bypassing this system and directly charging exporters, which is clearly unjust.

Zaki Aijaz added that exporters are already facing rising freight costs and increasing business expenses, and these unexpected charges could severely impact the textile and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as damage Pakistan’s international trade reputation. He noted that these additional fees also violate the regulations of Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) by bypassing the airline billing system.

He said that government is making efforts to boost exports, and such actions are negatively affecting these initiatives. He appealed to the government and authorities concerned to intervene immediately.

Jameel Ahmed, Chairman of PIFFA, stated that if these charges are not withdrawn immediately, no cargo will be handed over after 12 PM in the affected cities, which could lead to a nationwide strike.

Rana Tariq, Chairman of Air Cargo Agents Association of Pakistan (ACAAP), said that exporters cannot continue their business under such unexpected and excessive charges.

Masood Alam, Chairman of Lahore Mall Chamber, also called for immediate government action.

Muhammad Hanan, Chairman of Pakistan Meat Exporters Association, warned that exports, particularly meat exports, could be adversely affected.

Zaki Aijaz reiterated that this unilateral action could severely damage Pakistan’s USD 100 billion export target and its international trade reputation. FPCCI has demanded immediate withdrawal of these charges; a review of GHA licenses; formation of a high-level committee; and a transparent investigation into the unauthorized fee increases.