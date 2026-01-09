FPC directed to prepare comprehensive master plan within two weeks: commissioner

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar had directed the Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) to prepare a comprehensive master plan within two weeks to organise and modernise parking system of the city in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he categorically declared that there would be zero tolerance for illegal parking points.

He reviewed existing parking arrangements and discussed long-term strategies to streamline traffic flow in the city.

He directed the managing director of Faisalabad Parking Company to propose parking plazas on required government land along with designated parking sites to completely eliminate roadside parking and ensure uninterrupted traffic movement on major arteries.

He stressed that clearly visible awareness boards must be installed at all parking locations and only trained and authorized staff should be deployed to manage operations.

He emphasized that quality parking services for the citizens were a top priority of the government and that the facilities such as insurance coverage for vehicles and motorcycles should also be introduced to enhance public confidence.

He said that the parking system must be developed on modern lines in line with the chief minister’s vision to improve urban mobility, traffic discipline and civic convenience across Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tanveer Murtaza, Managing Director Parking Company and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas, Chief Traffic Officer, Assistant Commissioner City, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Secretary RTA and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.