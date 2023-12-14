Foundation stone of splint manufacturing unit with Canadian investment laid at Nowshera EPZ

PESHAWAR, Dec 14 (APP): Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Tribal Affairs Dr Aamer Abdullah Thursday laid the foundation stone of the splint manufacturing unit, being established with the Canadian investment of US$16 million at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Nowshera.

“This unit will be the largest factory of its kind in terms of production in the world and all its production will be exported. Currently, the largest factory of this type in the world consists of three assembly lines, while this factory will have eight assembly lines,” a press release said.

The industrial unit would generate employment opportunities for 800 people with 60% women, who would be extended all the facilities according to international labour standards, it added.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of two units of leather and plastic pipe manufacturing at the economic zone. A total investment of Rs 210 million has been made in the projects, which will provide employment to about 330 people.

The minister also inspected the under-construction unit of soap and chemicals industry in the economic zone, which is being constructed at a cost Rs 500 million that will provide employment to around 250 people.

Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera Economic Zone, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and other officers welcomed the caretaker minister.

The provincial minister was given a detailed briefing and was told that with the efforts of the company, six sick industrial units of various sectors had been revived in the the export processing zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister described the establishment of factories as an important step in the economic development of the province.

He expressed the hope that the current useful policies for investment in the province would continue in the future as well to attract investors. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the entire team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company in bringing big Canadian investment to the province in a short period of time and ensuring the establishment of the unit there.

The minister assured the investors of all possible support on behalf of the provincial government and said that they would leave no stone unturned in provision of all facilities as their success was the success of the province.

The minister was also presented a guard of honor by the team of Rescue 1122 while he also planted saplings in the newly constructed units.