Foreign exchange reserves stand at $12.58 bln

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 12,581.7 million as of December 2,2022, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According to breakup figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 6,714.9 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 5,866.8 million.

According to SBP press statement, during the week ended on December 2, 2022, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 784 million to US$ 6,714.9 million.

This decline was on account of the payment of US$ 1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments.

Some of the debt repayments were offset by inflows, mainly US$ 500 million received from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).