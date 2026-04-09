Foreign exchange rates

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KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 09, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE APRIL 13, 2026.
     USD      279.0038
     GBP      374.3673
     EUR      326.0438
     JPY        1.7624
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