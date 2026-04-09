Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 09, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE APRIL 13, 2026.

USD 279.0038

GBP 374.3673

EUR 326.0438

JPY 1.7624