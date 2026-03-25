Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Mar 25 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 25, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 27,2026

USD 279.1964

GBP 374.7374

EUR 323.9515

JPY 1.7616