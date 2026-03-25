The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Wednesday.
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Mar 25 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 25, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 27,2026
USD 279.1964
GBP 374.7374
EUR 323.9515
JPY 1.7616