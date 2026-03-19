Foreign exchange rates

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KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 19, 2026, FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 25 ,2026
     USD      279.2182
     GBP      372.8680
     EUR      321.8269
     JPY        1.7583
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