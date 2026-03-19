Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 19, 2026, FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 25 ,2026

USD 279.2182

GBP 372.8680

EUR 321.8269

JPY 1.7583