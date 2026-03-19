KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 19, 2026, FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 25 ,2026
USD 279.2182
GBP 372.8680
EUR 321.8269
JPY 1.7583