Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Mar 16 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 16, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 18 ,2026

USD 279.2758

GBP 371.2413

EUR 320.4131

JPY 1.7513