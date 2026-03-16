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Foreign exchange rates

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

KARACHI, Mar 16 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 16, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 18 ,2026
     USD      279.2758
     GBP      371.2413
     EUR      320.4131
     JPY        1.7513
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