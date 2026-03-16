The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Mar 16 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 16, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 18 ,2026
USD 279.2758
GBP 371.2413
EUR 320.4131
JPY 1.7513