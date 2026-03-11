KARACHI, Mar 11 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday. CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS) SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 13 ,2026 USD 279.3236 GBP 374.3048 EUR 325.4958 JPY …
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Mar 11 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 13 ,2026
USD 279.3236
GBP 374.3048
EUR 325.4958
JPY 1.7748