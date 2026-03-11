Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Mar 11 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 13 ,2026

USD 279.3236

GBP 374.3048

EUR 325.4958

JPY 1.7748