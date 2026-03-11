Foreign exchange rates

More

KARACHI, Mar 11 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 13 ,2026
     USD      279.3236
     GBP      374.3048
     EUR      325.4958
     JPY        1.7748
