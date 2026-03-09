Foreign exchange rates

More

KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 09, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 11 ,2026
     USD      279.3536
     GBP      373.4120
     EUR      324.4413
     JPY        1.7725
