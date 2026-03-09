KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday. CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 09, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS) SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 11 ,2026 USD 279.3536 GBP 373.4120 EUR 324.4413 JPY …
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 09, 2026 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 11 ,2026
USD 279.3536
GBP 373.4120
EUR 324.4413
JPY 1.7725