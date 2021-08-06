Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Aug 06 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1550 06.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE AUGUST 10, 2021
USD 163.2001
GBP 227.0440
EUR 193.1147
JPY 1.4885