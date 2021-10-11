KARACHI, Oct 11 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 12 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1264% PA 0.6236% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0941% PA 0.6559% PA
For 12 months -0.0069% PA 0.8681% PA
For 2 Years -0.0069% PA 1.3681% PA
For 3 Years -0.0069% PA 1.6181% PA
For 4 years -0.0069% PA 1.8681% PA
For 5 years -0.0069% PA 1.9931% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1633% PA 0.5868% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0711% PA 0.6789% PA
For 12 Months 0.1648% PA 1.0398% PA
For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.5398% PA
For 3 Years 0.1648% PA 1.7898% PA
For 4 years 0.1648% PA 2.0398% PA
For 5 years 0.1648% PA 2.1648% PA
EURO VALUE 11 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2874% PA 1.0374% PA
For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA
For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA
For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA
For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA
For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 11 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA
For 12 Months 0.1875% PA 0.6875% PA
For 2 Years 0.1875% PA 1.1875% PA
For 3 Years 0.1875% PA 1.4375% PA
For 4 Years 0.1875% PA 1.6875% PA
For 5 years 0.1875% PA 1.8125% PA