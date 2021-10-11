KARACHI, Oct 11 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 12 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1264% PA 0.6236% PA



For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0941% PA 0.6559% PA



For 12 months -0.0069% PA 0.8681% PA

For 2 Years -0.0069% PA 1.3681% PA

For 3 Years -0.0069% PA 1.6181% PA

For 4 years -0.0069% PA 1.8681% PA

For 5 years -0.0069% PA 1.9931% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1633% PA 0.5868% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0711% PA 0.6789% PA

For 12 Months 0.1648% PA 1.0398% PA



For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.5398% PA

For 3 Years 0.1648% PA 1.7898% PA

For 4 years 0.1648% PA 2.0398% PA

For 5 years 0.1648% PA 2.1648% PA

EURO VALUE 11 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2874% PA 1.0374% PA

For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA



For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA

For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA

For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA

For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 11 10 21



For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 12 Months 0.1875% PA 0.6875% PA



For 2 Years 0.1875% PA 1.1875% PA

For 3 Years 0.1875% PA 1.4375% PA

For 4 Years 0.1875% PA 1.6875% PA

For 5 years 0.1875% PA 1.8125% PA