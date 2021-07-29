KARACHI, Jul 29 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1204% PA 0.6296% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA

For 12 months -0.0110% PA 0.8640% PA

For 2 Years -0.0110% PA 1.3640% PA

For 3 Years -0.0114% PA 1.6140% PA

For 4 years -0.0114% PA 1.8640% PA

For 5 years -0.0114% PA 1.9890% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1758% PA 0.5743% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1644% PA 0.5856% PA

For 12 Months 0.0684% PA 0.8066% PA

For 2 Years 0.0684% PA 1.3066% PA

For 3 Years 0.0684% PA 1.5566% PA

For 4 years 0.0684% PA 1.8066% PA

For 5 years 0.0684% PA 1.9316% PA

EURO VALUE 29-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3057% PA 1.0557% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA

For 12 Months 0.2426% PA 1.1176% PA

For 2 Years 0.2426% PA 1.6176% PA

For 3 Years 0.2426% PA 1.8676% PA

For 4 years 0.2426% PA 2.1176% PA

For 5 years 0.2426% PA 2.2426% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA

For 12 Months -0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA

For 2 Years -0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA

For 3 Years -0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA

For 4 Years -0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA

For 5 years -0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA