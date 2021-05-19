Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, May 19 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committeeof Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 19-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1004% PA 0.6496%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0635% PA 0.6865% PA

For 12 months -0.0145% PA 0.8895% PA

For 2 Years 0.0145% PA 1.3895% PA

For 3 Years 0.0145% PA 1.6395% PA

For 4 years 0.0145% PA 1.8895% PA

For 5 years 0.0145% PA 2.0145% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1641% PA 0.5859% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1483% PA 0.6018% PA

For 12 Months 0.0815% PA 0.7935% PA

For 2 Years 0.0815% PA 1.2935% PA

For 3 Years 0.0815% PA 1.5435% PA

For 4 years 0.0815% PA 1.7935% PA

For 5 years 0.0815% PA 1.9185% PA

EURO VALUE 18-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2953% PA 1.0453% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA

For 12 Months 0.2377% PA 1.1127% PA

For 2 Years 0.2377% PA 1.6127% PA

For 3 Years 0.2377% PA 1.8627% PA

For 4 years 0.2377% PA 2.1127% PA

For 5 years 0.2377% PA 2.2377% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 19-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1597% PA 0.5903% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA

For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA