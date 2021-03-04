Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Mar 04 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 04-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0666% PA 0.6834% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0433% PA 0.7068% PA
For 12 months 0.0290% PA 0.9040% PA
For 2 Years 0.0290% PA 1.4040% PA
For 3 Years 0.0290% PA 1.6540% PA
For 4 years 0.0290% PA 1.9040% PA
For 5 years 0.0290% PA 2.0290% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1828% PA 0.5673% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1575% PA 0.5925% PA
For 12 Months -0.0998% PA 0.7753% PA
For 2 Years -0.0998% PA 1.2753% PA
For 3 Years -0.0998% PA 1.5253% PA
For 4 years -0.0998% PA 1.7753% PA
For 5 years -0.0998% PA 1.9003% PA
EURO VALUE 04 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2664% PA 1.0164% PA
For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA
For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA
For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA
For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA
For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 04 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA
For 12 Months -0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA
For 2 Years -0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA
For 3 Years -0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA
For 4 Years -0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA
For 5 years -0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA