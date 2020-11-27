Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0178% PA 0.7323% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0045% PA 0.7545% PA

For 12 months 0.0856% PA 0.9606% PA

For 2 Years 0.0856% PA 1.4606% PA

For 3 Years 0.0856% PA 1.7106% PA

For 4 years 0.0856% PA 1.9606% PA

For 5 years 0.0856% PA 2.0856% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1868% PA 0.5633% PA

For 12 Months -0.1143% PA 0.7608% PA

For 2 Years -0.1143% PA 1.2608% PA

For 3 Years -0.1143% PA 1.5108% PA

For 4 years -0.1143% PA 1.7608% PA

For 5 years -0.1143% PA 1.8858% PA

EURO VALUE 27 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2663% PA 1.0163% PA

For 12 Months 0.2230% PA 1.0980% PA

For 2 Years 0.2230% PA 1.5980% PA

For 3 Years 0.2230% PA 1.8480% PA

For 4 years 0.2230% PA 2.0980% PA

For 5 years 0.2230% PA 2.2230% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1457% PA 0.6043% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA

For 12 Months 0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years 0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years 0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years 0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years 0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA