Foreign companies will be facilitated in all respects : PM

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan offers huge opportunities for investments in technology sector. He said this while meeting Mr. Yi Xiang, Senior Vice President of Huawei, President of Middle East and Africa Region of Huawei.



The Prime Minister said that foreign tech companies would be facilitated in all respects with regards to investment and expansion. The current government intends to increase the IT exports of Pakistan from USD 1.5 billion to USD 15 billion in the coming year and for that close collaboration with Huawei will result in the provision of training to the youth of Pakistan through various mean including setting up ICT academies.

He emphasized that investments in the tech sector would increase employment and skills enhancement of Pakistani youth, especially women as the government is focused to increase the number of women in the e-commerce sector by providing them the suitable environment to get themselves trained and raise capital.

He also emphasized the need to expedite the process of strategizing the collaborative efforts within a week and highlighted the government’s willingness to not leave any stone unturned to achieve the said objectives.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over Huawei’s long association with Pakistan and investments in the telecom sector.



SVP Huawei Mr. Yi Xiang while thanking the Prime Minister expressed interest in to expand Huawei’s footprint in Pakistan.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Charged’ Affairs China Embassy Ms. Pang Chunxue were also present during the meeting.