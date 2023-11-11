Fixing economy key priority of govt: Punjab Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Punjab’s Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said that fixing the economic problems is the top priority of the government and all possible measures were being taken to revive the economy.

He said this while addressing as chief guest at a Business Networking Lunch organized by the former MNA Kanwar Qutbuddin Khan in honour of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here.

Kanwar Dilshad said that the business community is the key stakeholder in the country’s economic development and the government is determined to provide them maximum facilitation in business development.

He assured that he would play a role in taking up the key issues of the business community at relevant forums for their early redressal so that they can promote businesses with ease.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that Pakistan is a country of a very young population and we need to develop a strong economy to give them a better future.

He said that the business community has a lot of hopes for the Special Investment Facilitation Council and we are confident that it would steer the economy out of the current economic crisis.

Bakhtawari said that the government is planning to impose a fixed tax on retailers and realtors and emphasized that this should be done in consultation with the stakeholders to avoid any unnecessary problems in the business sector.

He assured that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavours for the revival of the economy.

Former MNA and renowned businessman Kanwar Qutbuddin Khan said that the real estate sector has the potential to steer the economy out of the current crisis as the growth of over 50 allied industries is linked with this industry.

He said that the government should focus on creating a conducive environment for the real estate and construction industry to attract more investment, promote business activities, create new jobs, and revive the overall economy.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader ICCI said that Pakistan has great potential to increase exports by focusing on new markets including Africa, Central Asia and the ASEAN region, and stressed that the TDAP should take business delegations from the private sector to explore these markets for export promotion.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President of ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan highlighted the importance of connecting Pakistan through direct air links with potential markets for improving the country’s trade and exports.

He said that PIA should be privatized and the private sector should be encouraged to launch new airlines that would strengthen Pakistan’s direct air links with all major markets and contribute significantly to reviving the economy.