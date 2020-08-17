Fitch Ratings testament to effective financial management: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue said Monday that maintaining the country’s sovereign rating by Fitch Ratings was a testament to the government’s balanced and effective financial management to protect livelihoods of citizens while also preventing COVID-19 spread.

In a tweet here, the advisor said that Fitch Ratings has maintained Pakistan’s sovereign rating at “B-” with a “Stable Outlook”, further confirming Moody’s assessment.

“Fitch Ratings has maintained Pakistan’s sovereign rating at “B-” with a “Stable Outlook”, further confirming Moody’s assessment.

This is a testament to the Govt’s balanced & effective financial management to protect livelihoods of citizens while also preventing COVID-19 spread,” he tweeted.