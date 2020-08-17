Fitch Ratings affirm well considered economic policies: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): The Finance Ministry on Monday said that maintaining Pakistan’s sovereign rating at “B” negative with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings was a clear affirmation of the government’s well considered and effective economic and financial policies.

The Fitch Ratings on Monday maintained Pakistan’s sovereign rating at “B-” with a “Stable Outlook”, which further confirms Moody’s assessment published earlier this month.

The Finance Ministry in a tweet said that once again, this is a clear affirmation of the government’s well considered and effective economic and financial policies in some of the most challenging circumstances in living memory created by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

