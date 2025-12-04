Fire incident at export processing zone successfully controlled: Chairman EPZA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Chairman Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) Faredoon Akram Sheikh on Thursday said that a fire broke out at the Export Processing Zone (EPC) was brought under control in a timely manner and was prevented from spreading further inside the zone.

Upon receiving information, Akram Sheikh promptly reached the site to oversee the situation, said a news release.

He praised the swift and coordinated response of the local authorities, fire brigade teams, and rescue officials whose efforts ensured the situation did not escalate.

Akram Sheikh confirmed that the fire inside the factory has been completely extinguished. He further stated that there were no casualties or loss of life reported in the incident.

Emergency teams remain present at the site to monitor the area and ensure complete safety. Chairman EPZA assured that the situation is fully under control and all necessary measures have been taken.