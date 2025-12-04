Thursday, December 4, 2025
HomeBusinessFire incident at export processing zone successfully controlled: Chairman EPZA
Business

Fire incident at export processing zone successfully controlled: Chairman EPZA

12
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Chairman Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) Faredoon Akram Sheikh on Thursday said that a fire broke out at the Export Processing Zone (EPC) was brought under control in a timely manner and was prevented from spreading further inside the zone.
Upon receiving information, Akram Sheikh promptly reached the site to oversee the situation, said a news release.
He praised the swift and coordinated response of the local authorities, fire brigade teams, and rescue officials whose efforts ensured the situation did not escalate.
Akram Sheikh confirmed that the fire inside the factory has been completely extinguished. He further stated that there were no casualties or loss of life reported in the incident.
Emergency teams remain present at the site to monitor the area and ensure complete safety. Chairman EPZA assured that the situation is fully under control and all necessary measures have been taken.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan