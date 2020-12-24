ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The Ministry of Finance here Thursday hosted a farewell reception in the honour of the outgoing Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch.

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, graced the occasion, according to a statement of Finance Ministry.

Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez Resident Representative, IMF Najay Benhassine, Country Director World Bank and Ms. Xiaohang Yang, Country Director Asian Development Bank were also present on the occasion.