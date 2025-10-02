Finance Minister stresses Private sector–led growth, Structural reforms at Pakistan business Summit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, delivered the keynote address at the Pakistan Business Summit held on Thursday at the local hotel, Peshawar.

The summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, carried the theme “Shaping What’s Next” and brought together policymakers, business leaders, and corporate executives to deliberate on Pakistan’s economy, innovation, and global competitiveness, said a release issued here.

The one-day event was co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as Strategic Partner.

In his remarks, the Finance Minister commended the organizers for convening a high-profile forum in Peshawar and underlined the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector to lead Pakistan’s economic growth.

He emphasized that the government’s role is to ensure macroeconomic stability, introduce structural reforms, and provide the right ecosystem for business and investment.

Reviewing recent economic progress, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted a sharp decline in financing costs following reductions in the policy rate, improved foreign exchange reserves covering close to three months of imports, and stability in the exchange rate.

He noted that these developments have strengthened investor confidence and facilitated repatriation of dividends and profits.

The Minister also reported a significant improvement in remittances, which reached USD 38 billion last year and are projected to grow to $ 41–43 billion in the current fiscal year.

He further pointed out that Pakistan successfully repaid $ 500 million in Eurobond obligations in September without market disruption and is well-positioned to meet the upcoming $1.3 billion repayment in April 2026.

Addressing structural reforms, Senator Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s resolve to implement comprehensive tax reforms, separating tax policy from tax administration to restore credibility and consistency for investors.

He underlined ongoing reforms in state-owned enterprises, privatization efforts, and energy pricing as critical components of the economic reform agenda.

The Finance Minister also discussed Pakistan’s export-led growth strategy, tariff reforms aimed at reducing duties on raw materials and intermediate goods, and measures to attract efficient foreign direct investment (FDI).

He cited recent engagements in Beijing, Riyadh, Washington, and New York as evidence of renewed investor confidence, including the signing of 24 joint venture agreements with Chinese companies.

He further announced plans for Pakistan’s inaugural Panda Bond issuance before the year’s end, opening access to China’s deep capital markets.

Senator Aurangzeb underscored that Pakistan’s path to sustainable growth rests on greater competitiveness, private sector dynamism, and closer coordination between the federation and provinces.

He also stressed the need to prioritize effective utilization of the Rs. 4.3 trillion national development budget for infrastructure, health, and education.

Highlighting long-term challenges, the Finance Minister identified climate change and population growth as existential issues for Pakistan.

Concluding his address, Senator Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steering Pakistan towards sustainable economic recovery, global competitiveness, and resilience, while ensuring that reforms and growth translate into tangible benefits for the people of Pakistan.