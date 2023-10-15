ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Finance Minister meets Moody’s global financial services’ delegation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with a high-level delegation of Moody’s the global financial services company.

The meeting was held during her visit to Morocco for the annual meeting of the  World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said a press release received here on Sunday.

During the meeting, she reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency in order to foster investor confidence and maintain a positive credit rating of Pakistan in the global financial markets.

