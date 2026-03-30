Finance minister meets Alvarez & Marsal delegation to advance economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with Dr Reza Baqir, Managing Director and Global Head of Sovereign Advisory at Alvarez & Marsal, along with Peter Briggs, Managing Director Elizabeth Shortino, Managing Director, and Mickey Landen, Associate Director Alvarez & Marsal, who joined virtually.

During the meeting, Dr Reza Baqir introduced his team to the Finance Minister and highlighted Alvarez & Marsal’s global expertise and ongoing engagements in sovereign advisory and strategic investment initiatives, a news release said.

The discussion focused on strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and Alvarez & Marsal, particularly in the context of mobilizing international investment and developing innovative financial structures to support Pakistan’s economic priorities.

Peter Briggs briefed the Finance Minister on the firm’s experience in structuring strategic investment platforms, including recent work with international partners, and outlined potential avenues through which similar models could be adapted to Pakistan’s context.

The participants also exchanged views on leveraging institutional partnerships to attract private capital and enhance economic growth.

The Finance Minister appreciated the firm’s continued engagement and expressed the Government’s interest in developing concrete, actionable proposals to further deepen cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to structure viable investment opportunities and to engage effectively with international financial institutions and partners.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination through designated focal persons and to continue technical-level discussions in the coming days. It was further agreed that follow-up engagements would be held to refine proposals and advance collaboration, including during upcoming international meetings.