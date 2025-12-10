Finance Minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Global Development Finance Conference Momentum 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has departed for Riyadh to participate in the Global Development Finance Conference – Momentum 2025, which opened yesterday in the Saudi capital.

Organized by the National Development Fund (NDF) under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the three-day event brings together international policymakers, development institutions, and financial experts to advance innovative financing models aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

With more than 100 speakers representing over 120 global and regional organizations, the conference is positioned as a leading platform for transforming development-focused ideas into impact-driven initiatives.

During the conference, Finance Minister will participate in a high-level session on climate adaptation and resilience, where he will join global leaders in discussing how developing countries can secure the capital needed to address climate vulnerabilities.

His participation will highlight Pakistan’s priorities in climate finance and the government’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience in the face of global environmental challenges.

The Finance Minister will hold important bilateral meetings with senior Saudi officials, including leadership from the National Development Fund and the Ministry of Finance.

These engagements will focus on deepening Pakistan–Saudi economic cooperation, exploring opportunities for development financing, and strengthening collaboration across priority sectors.

His exchanges with Saudi counterparts are expected to reinforce ongoing economic reforms and open avenues for enhanced investment and financial support.

On the sidelines of the summit, Senator Aurangzeb will also give interviews to prominent international media outlets, including CNN and RIA Novosti, where he will outline Pakistan’s economic reform trajectory, investment potential, and development finance requirements.

He will further underscore the government’s commitment to mobilizing global partnerships that can accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth.

In addition, Senator Aurangzeb will participate in an interview with CGTN to expand Pakistan’s outreach to global audiences and articulate the country’s evolving development agenda.

He will also interact with Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Riyadh to review bilateral engagements and discuss upcoming economic diplomacy initiatives.

The Finance Minister’s participation in Momentum 2025 reflects Pakistan’s commitment to engaging with global development partners and contributing to collective efforts aimed at building a dynamic and resilient financing ecosystem capable of supporting sustainable growth.