Finance Minister lauds lawmakers support in budget approval

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude to members of both the government and opposition for their active participation and valuable input in the federal budget process for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Addressing the National Assembly after the passage of budget, the finance minister said there was no doubt that contributions, and constructive feedback from both sides of the aisle had played a vital role in the successful completion of the budget process.

He appreciated members of the treasury as well as the opposition for openly expressing their views during the debate, describing it as a hallmark of democratic culture.

He especially thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly for allowing the opposition full opportunity to share their opinions, thereby lending greater legitimacy to the parliamentary proceedings.

Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the efforts of parliamentary staff, officers, and other government employees who worked diligently throughout the session.

He lauded the secretaries and additional secretaries of both the National Assembly and Senate, commending their dedication and professionalism.

The minister made special mention of the legislative team that worked tirelessly, often through the night, to ensure error-free documentation of the budget.

He also recognized the contribution of the Law and Justice Division.

Further appreciation was extended to the teams of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), both in the opposition lobby and the National Assembly library, for their constant support and timely assistance during the budget session.

In recognition of the relentless efforts of officers and employees of the National Assembly, Senate, and various government departments, the minister announced a special honorarium equivalent to five basic salaries.

He also extended gratitude to the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.