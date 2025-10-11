Finance Minister departs for US to attend IMF, WB annual meetings

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, departed for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The minister will represent Pakistan at the plenary sessions of both the IMF and the World Bank, according to press release issued by finance ministry here on Saturday.

During his six-day visit, Senator Aurangzeb is scheduled to hold meetings with senior officials of the IMF, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

He will also meet World Bank President Ajay Banga in a one-on-one meeting and attend a dinner hosted by Banga for finance ministers of selected countries.

The minister is also scheduled to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the platforms of the G24 and MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan) countries, where he will deliver a keynote address.

Aurangzeb will participate in a regional roundtable organized by the World Bank on the digital transformation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which will also be attended by tax authorities from other countries.

He will take part in two major events hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

The finance minister’s schedule also includes meetings with senior White House officials, the Chairman of the U.S. Congress Financial Services Committee, and representatives from the U.S. State and Treasury Departments and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

He will engage with office bearers and members of the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council to discuss tax proposals and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The minister will also meet with representatives of global credit rating agencies, commercial banks—particularly investment banks from the Middle East—and address various investment forums and seminars to highlight Pakistan’s economic outlook.

Aurangzeb will visit leading U.S. think tanks, including the Atlantic Council and the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), and meet prominent members of the Pakistani community.

He will also give interviews to selected international and American media outlets during his visit, which includes over 65 events, forums, meetings, and official engagements.