Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP): The first meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister last week, examined in detail the major domestic and international factors that underpin inflationary trends.

Members also reviewed the situation of food prices with particular attention to the effects on vulnerable and low-income segments of society, especially in the context of recent floods.

The committee decided to ensure regular monitoring of the prices of essential commodities, as well as the situation of major crops given the evolving impact of floods.

It was agreed that recommendations for necessary administrative measures would be made in coordination with provincial governments and federal institutions.

Discussion remained particularly focused on the prices of essential commodities, which directly affect the most vulnerable segments of society, especially in flood-affected areas.

The Chair directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to urgently review the available stocks of essential food items such as wheat, rice, and sugar, in close coordination with the provinces.

He assured the Committee of the Ministry of Finance’s full support to extend maximum possible relief for alleviating the vulnerabilities of poor households and flood-affected areas across all provinces of Pakistan.

The participants were further directed to come up with concrete proposals to ensure smooth supply chains, availability of stocks, and effective control of inflationary trends.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Steering Committee, including federal secretaries and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of PD&SI, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, officials of the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The Chair directed to call next meeting at the earliest for timely actions.