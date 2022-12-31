Finance Minister chairs meeting on revenue performance of FBR

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting on the revenue performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, members of the Board of FBR and other senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance of FBR for the months of November and December 2022.

He apprised the Minister that FBR has surpassed the revenue collection targets till November and expressed hope to successfully meet its targets in the remaining months of the financial year 2022-23.

The Finance Minister expressed satisfaction and appreciated the FBR team for their efforts in meeting the targets. He further extended his full support to FBR in the performance of their duties for revenue collection.

Dar also stressed the FBR team to position themselves according to changes in the economic outlook and advised the FBR rank and file to increase their efforts to achieve the true tax potential in the country.